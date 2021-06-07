Farfetch seen as more than just a COVID beneficiary stock
Jun. 07, 2021 2:17 PM ETFarfetch Limited (FTCH)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Wells Fargo runs through the upside case for Farfetch (FTCH +0.2%).
- Analyst Ike Boruchow and team say most bulls now agree that it is not fair to characterize Farfetch as just a COVID winner.
- They also note that China is a considered a substantial gross market value opportunity opportunity that is seen unlocking even more potential for the stock. "With Chinese consumers expected to represent nearly 50% of global luxury sales by 2025 (as per Bain) and with luxury online penetration increasing through COVID, the behavioral barriers to luxury shopping online (B&M experience, counterfeit concerns) have somewhat fallen away," notes WF.
- Bulls also expect the $200B Chinese luxury market to shift more domestic and more online in what could be a positive development for Farfetch. Other positives called out on Farfetch are that there is no significant issue regarding brand acceptance anymore and material logistics leverage is anticipated in the next few years.
- Shares of Farfetch are down 27% YTD.
- Farfetch trades below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.