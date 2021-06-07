Navistar Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jun. 07, 2021 2:18 PM ETNavistar International Corporation (NAV)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Navistar (NYSE:NAV) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (+215.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.26B (+17.1% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Adjusted Ebitda of $162.3M.
- Over the last 1 year, NAV has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.