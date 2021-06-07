Facebook won't take revenue cut from creators until 2023, in jab at Apple

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Testifies At House Hearing
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • Facebook (FB +1.7%) has taken a swing at Apple (AAPL -0.6%) during the latter's Worldwide Developer Conference, saying that the company won't take revenue share from creators on its platform until 2023.
  • "To help more creators make a living on our platforms, we're going to keep paid online events, fan subscriptions, badges, and our upcoming independent news products free for creators until 2023," CEO Mark Zuckerberg says in a post on his platform.
  • "When we do introduce a rev share, it will be less than the 30% that Apple & others take," he says.
  • The company will start a payout interface made to show creators how different companies' fees and taxes affect earnings, he goes on to say.
