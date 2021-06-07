Caseys General Stores FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jun. 07, 2021 5:35 PM ETCasey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Caseys General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (-48.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.17B (+19.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CASY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.