BEST Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Jun. 07, 2021 5:35 PM ETBEST Inc. (BEST)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.17 (+34.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.08B (+39.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BEST has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.