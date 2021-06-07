Comtech Telecommunications FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
Jun. 07, 2021 5:35 PM ETComtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $140.55M (+4.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CMTL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.