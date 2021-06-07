Calavo Growers Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jun. 07, 2021 5:35 PM ETCalavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (+12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $267.78M (-4.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CVGW has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.