Eli Lilly hits 52-week high after Biogen wins FDA approval for Alzheimer’s therapy
Jun. 07, 2021 2:34 PM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB), LLYBIIB, LLYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Eli Lilly (LLY +13.2%) has gained more than tenth in value to a 52-week high after Biogen (BIIB +41.9%) and its partner Eisai won FDA approval for Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm (aducanumab) today.
- In January, Eli Lilly spiked on the announcement of favorable Phase 2 data for its Alzheimer's candidate donanemab from the TRAILBLAZER-ALZ study.
- After the FDA extended the review period for aducanumab by three months in January, Morgan Stanley saw it as a positive sign for ‘Lilly’s Alzheimer's perception,’ noting that a lower bar in granting regulatory approval for aducanumab could mean a lower bar for donanemab as well.
- A positive decision for Biogen’s Alzheimer's therapy “could signal probably more regulatory flexibility," said Bank of America analyst Geoff Meacham recently.