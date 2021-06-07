Eli Lilly hits 52-week high after Biogen wins FDA approval for Alzheimer’s therapy

  • Eli Lilly (LLY +13.2%) has gained more than tenth in value to a 52-week high after Biogen (BIIB +41.9%) and its partner Eisai won FDA approval for Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm (aducanumab) today.
  • In January, Eli Lilly spiked on the announcement of favorable Phase 2 data for its Alzheimer's candidate donanemab from the TRAILBLAZER-ALZ study.
  • After the FDA extended the review period for aducanumab by three months in January, Morgan Stanley saw it as a positive sign for ‘Lilly’s Alzheimer's perception,’ noting that a lower bar in granting regulatory approval for aducanumab could mean a lower bar for donanemab as well.
  • A positive decision for Biogen’s Alzheimer's therapy “could signal probably more regulatory flexibility," said Bank of America analyst Geoff Meacham recently.
