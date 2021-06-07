Justice Department holding press conference about Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack
Jun. 07, 2021 2:49 PM ETCYBR, CRWD, MNDTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor15 Comments
- The U.S. Justice Department will hold a press conference regarding the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline.
- The press conference starts at 3:15 PM ET and can be streamed here.
- The U.S. government has come out with a strong response against the attack by ransomware-as-a-service group DarkSide.
- Cybersecurity stocks that have previously moved on Colonial Pipeline-related news: FireEye (FEYE +4.4%), CrowdStrike (CRWD +4.3%), and CyberArk (CYBR +3.2%).
- On last Friday alone, FBI Director Christopher Wray compared the national security response for ransomware attacks to 9/11, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco called for more cooperation from cryptocurrency exchanges to fight such attacks, and the FBI called attack response a "top priority."