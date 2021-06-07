Airbus delivered 50 aircraft in May as demand slowly recovers

Jun. 07, 2021 2:55 PM ETAirbus SE (EADSY)BA, EADSF, EADSYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY +1.2%) says it delivered 50 aircraft in May, bringing its YTD total up 38% from a year ago as it continues to crawl out of the demand hole caused by the pandemic.
  • The company also reported seven orders and three cancellations for May.
  • Deliveries included the first A380 superjumbo to Emirates Airlines since December and confirmation of an order of five A350 wide-bodied jets from Lufthansa, with the actual net addition of two A350 jets after the cancellation of three previous orders.
  • Rival Boeing (BA +1.2%) will report its monthly figures tomorrow.
  • May's tally lifts Airbus' YTD deliveries to 220 aircraft vs. 160 for the same period in last year, showing why the company is optimistic about an eventual recovery in demand.
