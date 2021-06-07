Biogen CEO: committed to gathering new data on FDA-approved Alzheimer's drug
Jun. 07, 2021 3:21 PM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)BIIB, LLYBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) CEO Michel Vounatsos said on Monday that the company is committed to gathering additional data about its newly approved Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm.
- In an interview with CNBC, Vounatsos also said that the company would hold prices for Aduhelm steady for at least four years. At launch, the medicine will hit the market with a price of $56,000 a year.
- Aduhelm received FDA approval earlier in the day, sparking a substantial rally in Biogen shares.
- The regulatory green-light came with some controversy, however.
- Aduhelm (aducanumab) has been shown to reduce Alzheimer's-causing plaque in the brain, indicating that it would likely slow the progress of the disease. However, the company lacks sufficient data to pinpoint the precise effect on longevity and on quality of life.
- In the CNBC interview, Vounatsos admitted that he doesn't know how effective the drug might prove to be. In its approval, the FDA gave Biogen nine years to produce post-market data about Aduhelm's efficacy.
- Calling the approval "a new beginning," Vounatsos said the company would pursue this additional data collection and release updated numbers as soon as it can.
- Looking ahead, Vounatsos said the company had three other compounds in development that showed similar ability to reduce "plaque burden" within the brain or body. The CEO suggested that these could potentially be used in a variety of ailments.
- Specifically, the plaque correlated with Alzheimer's is known as beta amyloid plaque, frequently referred to simply as amyloid.
- Roche and Lilly both have competing Alzheimer's drugs in their pipelines. However, their development has lagged behind Biogen.
- Biogen's Aduhelm marks the first FDA approval for an Alzheimer's treatment in nearly 20 years. The drug also represents the first-ever product to hit the U.S. market that potentially slows the progression of the disease.
- Roche is researching gantenerumab for the treatment of Alzheimer's, while Lilly is pursuing donanemab.