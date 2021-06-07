Macau casino recovery hits another speed bump
- The Macau sector continues to be bogged down by restrictions in place due to the pandemic.
- Jefferies warns that COVID-19 infections in Guangdong are a negative and continue to hamper the recovery for the Macau casino sector.
- Analyst David Katz thinks investors should expect cautious border reopening policies from the Macau government. "This is in line with our increasingly gradual recovery outlook in Macau with greater preference for domestic US plays, including MGM.," he advises. He also updates that the compulsory quarantine in Macau is likely to be relaxed about 10 days after the last confirmed local COVID-19 infection.
- Katz also reports that Macau GGR has slowed down for the first six days of the month compared to the pace seen in May.
- Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).
- MGM has the highest Seeking Alpha Quant Rating of the Macau-related casino stocks.