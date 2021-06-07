PyroGenesis claims LOI for three 10-ton Drosrite Systems from client
- PyroGenesis Canada (PYR +2.6%) spikes higher after saying it received a letter of intent for three 10-ton Drosrite Systems from an unnamed existing client, a contract it says would be worth $10M-$15M if finalized.
- The company says the unnamed client has decided to expand its aluminum processing facilities, which would require the need to process an additional 30 tons of dross.
- PyroGenesis' Drosrite system is a salt-free, sustainable process for maximizing metal recovery from dross waste generated in the metallurgical industry.
- PyroGenesis shares shot higher last week after the company said it received a request for a cost estimate for 36 plasma torches from "a multi-billion-dollar international producer of iron ore pellets."