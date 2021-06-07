Credicorp, Southern Copper fall amid tight presidential runoff in Peru
Jun. 07, 2021 3:28 PM ETBVN, SCCO, EPU, BAPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Credicorp (BAP -10.5%) stock slides, along with many other Peruvian stocks, after the country's presidential runoff conducted on Sunday is still too close to call.
- The iShares MSCI All Peru Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) falls 8.2%; Credicorp is the biggest holding in EPU at 22.86%, followed by Southern Copper (SCCO -3.9%) at 21.25%, and Buenaventura Mining Co. ADRs (BVN -6.9%) at 4.58%.
- At about midday Eastern Daylight Time, the leftist candidate was gaining momentum even as he still trailed in the count, Bloomberg News reported.
- With almost 93% of votes counted, conservative Keiko Fujimori's lead narrowed to 50.1% vs. 49.9% for leftist Pedro Castillo, a former school teacher.
- Before the election, polls indicated the candidates were virtually tied, the Associated Press reported.