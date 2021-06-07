Biogen collaborations with CVS, Cigna seek to boost uptake of Alzheimer's drug
- Following the FDA's approval today of Aduhelm (aducanumab) for Alzheimer's disease, Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced a collaboration with CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) and the intention to enter into a value-based contract with Cigna (NYSE:CI).
- Beginning in September, CVS will make cognitive screenings available through its Project Health program, which aims to narrow care disparities.
- The program will begin in Atlanta, Boston/Providence, Charlotte, Charleston/Columbia, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Detroit, Houston, Jackson/Memphis, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC.
- Biogen will also work with the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics to develop a program program that supports brain health and culturally competent Alzheimer’s disease education for patients and healthcare providers.
- Biogen and Cigna also plan on entering a valued-based contract that will base payments for the medication based on how well a patient responds to it.
- Aduhelm has a list price of $56,000 per year, though those with insurance will pay far less than that. Biogen CEO Michel Vountasos said on CNBC today that the price won't change for four years.
- Biogen shares are up 37.6% to $393.85, CVS shares are up a penny to $86.48, and Cigna shares are down 2.2% to $247.30 in afternoon trading.