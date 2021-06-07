Werner hit with Sell rating at Goldman as C.H. Robinson rallies with Buy

  • While C.H. Robinson (CHRW +2.2%) rallies after Goldman Sachs double upgraded shares to Buy from Sell, the firm also slapped transportation peer Werner Enterprises (WERN -0.5%) with a Sell rating and a $45 price target, cut from Neutral, and downgraded ArcBest (ARCB -9.8%) to Neutral from Buy.
  • On Werner, Goldman analyst Jordan Alliger says he is concerned about new capacity entering the market and potential for rate deceleration moving into 2022, which potentially could limit truckload share price returns.
  • The firm sees underperformance potential of Werner shares compared with likely upside for the rest of the covered transport universe.
  • Alliger's ArcBest downgrade looks like a valuation call, since the stock is up 120% since his initiation of coverage in August 2020.
  • Werner investor slide presentation
