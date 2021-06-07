Ironwood Pharmaceuticals names Thomas McCourt permanent CEO
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) announces the appointment of Thomas McCourt, who has served as president and interim chief executive officer since March 12, 2021, as the company's permanent chief executive officer.
- McCourt has also been appointed to serve on Ironwood’s board, bringing the total number of directors to 11.
- Ironwood also announces that Gina Consylman plans to step down as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective July 2, 2021, in order to pursue another leadership opportunity at a rare disease biotechnology company.
- The company plans to initiate a search for Consylman’s permanent successor and intends to name an interim chief financial officer if a permanent successor has not yet been appointed by the date of her departure.