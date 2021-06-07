HealthEquity EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue
Jun. 07, 2021
- HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 beats by $0.06; GAAP EPS of -$0.03 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $184.2M (-3.1% Y/Y) beats by $2.69M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $59M, a decrease of 6% from last year.
Business outlook: FY revenues of $755 M-765M, vs. consensus of 755.81M; Net loss is between $19 million and $15 million, resulting in net loss of $0.23 to $0.18 per diluted share, vs. consensus of $1.40; Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $12M-126M, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.45 to $1.50; Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $241M-247M.
