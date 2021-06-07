Stitch Fix EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue

Jun. 07, 2021 4:11 PM ETStitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)SFIXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX): FQ3 GAAP EPS of -$0.18 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $535.59M (+44.1% Y/Y) beats by $24.82M.
  • Active clients of 4.1 million, an increase of 689,000 or 20% year over year, and 234,000 clients quarter over quarter.
  • Net revenue per active client of $481, a decrease of 3% year over year, and an increase of 3% quarter over quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $11.6 million.
  • Q4 Outlook: Net Revenue $540 million - $550 million vs. consensus of $534.72M (21.8% - 24.0% YoY growth); Adjusted EBITDA $15 million - $20 million (2.8% - 3.6% margin).
  • 2021 Outlook: Net Revenue $2.070 billion - $2.080 billion vs. consensus of $2.04B (20.9% - 21.5% YoY growth); Adjusted EBITDA $25 million - $30 million (1.2% - 1.4% margin).
  • Shares +14.52%.
  • Press Release
