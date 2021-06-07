Histogen enters $6.5M at-the-market direct offering
Jun. 07, 2021 4:12 PM ETHistogen Inc. (HSTO)HSTOBy: SA News Team
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional and accredited investors for the sale of 5.97M shares at a purchase price of $1.10/share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Gross proceeds are expected to be ~$6.5M.
- The company has also agreed to issue unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4.78M shares. The warrants have an exercise price of $1/share.
- The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about June 9, 2021.
- Histogen intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, including expenses related to the clinical development of its pipeline programs, further research and development, capital expenditures and general and administrative expenses.