Kilroy Realty commences construction on $940M Life Science project

Jun. 07, 2021 4:13 PM ETKilroy Realty Corporation (KRC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Post its successful leasing of Kilroy Oyster Point Phase 1, Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) commenced construction on the second phase of its five phase, 50-acre, 3M sq.-foot development project in South San Francisco, the West Coast’s largest and most dynamic community of life science companies and research institutions.
  • Kilroy Oyster Point Phase 2 will include ~860K sq. feet in three buildings with a total estimated investment of $940M.
  • KRC acquired the fully entitled Oyster Point waterfront development site in 2018; the company also owns three San Diego sites fully entitled for life science development.
  • With demand for high quality life science space in preferred submarkets now driving vacancy rates to historic lows, the company is readying plans for additional development starts on these sites.
