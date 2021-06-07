JPMorgan hires former BofA banker to build investment banking in EMEA region
- In its bid to win advisory mandates in a revived M&A market, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) hires a former Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) executive as vice chairman of investment banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Reuters reports, citing an internal memo.
- Bob Elfring, who had led BofA's corporate and investment banking in EMEA from 2012 to 2018 will take on the newly created role at JPMorgan, where he'll focus on strengthening th bank's presence outside of the U.K. and with a focus on the Benelux region, Reuters reports.
- In 2018, JPMorgan Privat Bank hired three bankers to expand its reach to ultra-high net worth clients in Belgium, the Neterlands, Luxembourg, and Nordic countries, underscoring the markets' growing importance to the firm.