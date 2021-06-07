HealthEquity swings to Q1 loss, but beats on revenue and EPS

Jun. 07, 2021 4:33 PM ETHealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
  • HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) swung to a Q1 FY22 loss of $2.6M (3 cents per share), even though the health savings account ("HSA") non-bank custodian beat on both revenue and EPS.
  • The company had 5.8M HSAs in the quarter, an increase of 9% compared to the prior-year period.
  • HealthEquity had $15B in total HSA assets, an increase of 31% compared to Q1 FY21.
  • The company counted 12.8M accounts, a 1% increase from the year-ago period.
  • HealthEquity share are down 0.3% to $82.03 in afterhours trading.
