UDR raises FY 2021 guidance on strong fundamentals

Jun. 07, 2021 4:31 PM ETUDR, Inc. (UDR)UDRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Multifamily real estate investment trust, UDR (NYSE:UDR) raises guidance ranges as a result of continued strength in operating fundamentals and accretive external growth.
  • Company expects second quarter 2021 FFO and AFFO per share to be at the high-end of its previously-provided guidance range of $0.47-$0.49.
  • EPS range updated from $0.04 to $0.13 to $0.07 to $0.13.
  • FFO per share updated from $1.76 to $1.85 to $1.79 to $1.85, , vs. consensus of $1.96.
  • AFFO per share raised from $1.73 to $1.82 to $1.76 to $1.82.
  • YOY Same-Store Revenue Growth / (Decline), with concessions reported on a cash basis changes from (2.0)% to 0.5% to (1.25)% to 0.5%.
  • YOY Same-Store NOI Growth / (Decline), with concessions reported on a cash basis changes from (3.25)% to 0.0% to (2.25)% to 0.0%
  • Shares +0.25%
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.