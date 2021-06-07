UDR raises FY 2021 guidance on strong fundamentals
Jun. 07, 2021
- Multifamily real estate investment trust, UDR (NYSE:UDR) raises guidance ranges as a result of continued strength in operating fundamentals and accretive external growth.
- Company expects second quarter 2021 FFO and AFFO per share to be at the high-end of its previously-provided guidance range of $0.47-$0.49.
- EPS range updated from $0.04 to $0.13 to $0.07 to $0.13.
- FFO per share updated from $1.76 to $1.85 to $1.79 to $1.85, , vs. consensus of $1.96.
- AFFO per share raised from $1.73 to $1.82 to $1.76 to $1.82.
- YOY Same-Store Revenue Growth / (Decline), with concessions reported on a cash basis changes from (2.0)% to 0.5% to (1.25)% to 0.5%.
- YOY Same-Store NOI Growth / (Decline), with concessions reported on a cash basis changes from (3.25)% to 0.0% to (2.25)% to 0.0%
- Shares +0.25%