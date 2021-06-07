Camden Property's May rent collection stays steady, new lease rate rises

Jun. 07, 2021

  • Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) collects 98.4% of scheduled rent, on a same-property basis, in May, relatively steady with 98.5% in April and 98.4% in Q1 2021.
  • Same-property occupancy rate of 97.0% in May improves from 96.6% in April and 98.4% in Q1.
  • Delinquency rate of 1.6% compares with 1.5% in April and 1.6% in Q1.
  • Same-property new lease rate on date effective basis of 4.8% jumped from 1.8% in April and -2.2% in Q1; on a date signed basis, the new lease rate increased to 8.9% in May from 4.6% in April and -0.8% in Q1.
  • Same-property new lease and renewal blended rate was 4.3% in May on a date effective basis vs. 2.4% in April; on a date signed basis, the blended rate was 7.7% up from 4.8% in April and 1.2% in Q1.
  • CPT also acquires a recently constructed, 328-home apartment community in the Nashville, TN, metro area for ~$105M in early June.
