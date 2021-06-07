Hot Stocks: Biogen, meme stocks, Apple/Facebook rivalry, and after-hours movers MRVL, COUP
Jun. 07, 2021 5:18 PM ETBIIB, FB, AAPL, COUP, MRVL, EXPR, BBBY, AMCBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) dominated the news on Monday after the FDA approved its landmark treatment for Alzheimer's disease. Meme stocks, like AMC (NYSE:AMC), got play as well. Meanwhile, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) continued their rivalry, while MRVL and COUP moved in after-hours trading on their respective earnings reports.
- Biogen shares jumped more than 38% on Monday after the FDA approved its Aduhelm for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. This marked the first FDA approval for an Alzheimer's treatment in nearly 20 years and the first-ever product to hit the U.S. market that potentially slows the progression of the disease.
- Meme stocks remained active during Monday's session. AMC, the recent face of this movement, climbed nearly 15% to close at $55.
- Retailers in the meme-stock crosshairs also saw significant activity. This included Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), which climbed 7%, and Express (NYSE:EXPR), which finished higher by nearly 16%
- Apple held its WWDC 2021 event on Monday. This included a preview of its iOS 15 operating system and updated features for products like Wallet.
- Taking a shot at Apple on its rival's big day, Facebook said it won't take a share of revenue generated from creators until 2023. This comes as Apple faces complaints from app makers that they don't receive enough of the revenue generated on the Apple ecosystem.
- Marvell Technologies (NASDAQ:MRVL) saw a boost in Monday's post-close trading. In its quarterly results, the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue that rose 20% to $832 million.
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) lost ground after the closing bell on Monday. The drop came despite an earnings report that included stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue. Coupa also announced changes to its financial leadership, with Tony Tiscornia promoted to CFO.