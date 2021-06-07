Airport security firm Clear Secure files for initial public offering
Jun. 07, 2021 5:05 PM ETBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Airport security company Clear Secure Inc. has filed for an IPO to raise $100m, although that’s likely just a placeholder value.
- Clear Secure wrote in a S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it plans to list under NYSE under the ticker symbol “YOU,” but released few other details about the of
- For example, the filing didn’t say how many shares the company plans to sell, nor the stock’s expected price range or how many shares outstanding the company will have following the initial public offering.
- The company said it intends to use proceeds from the IPO for general corporate purposes, including potential acquisitions or other strategic transactions.
- Underwriters for the offering include Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Allen & Co. and Wells Fargo.
- Clear Secure was started in 2010 to create a "frictionless travel experience while enhancing homeland security," according to the filing. The company has expanded to a create a network of airports, stadiums and business including a nationwide network of 38 airports and 26 sports and entertainment partners.
- Clear Secure reported that revenue for 2020 rose 20% to $230.8M from $192.3M in 2019 and it posted a narrower net loss of $9.3M compared to a net loss of $54.2M a year earlier.
