Anglo American's coal spinoff valued at less than a third of expected EBITDA

  • Anglo American's (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCQX:NGLOY) spinoff holding its South African coal mines was valued at ~3.09B rand ($229M) on its debut in Johannesburg, well below expectations.
  • That's just a third of the EBITDA the spinoff is likely to earn this year, which shows how much investors currently hate coal, Reuters' Ed Cropley reports.
  • Many of the Anglo shareholders who received Thungela stock are under pressure to speed the shift from coal - the most carbon-intensive source of energy - Cropley says, adding that shares denominated in the volatile South African rand also offers an incentive to sell.
  • While Thungela initially fell short of likely valuations in the $440M-$950M, according to Liberum Capital, the spinoff takes Anglo closer to its goal of exiting thermal coal.
  • Coal names will be on watch, including BTU, CEIX, METC, HCC, ARCH, CNX, KOL
  • Peabody Energy is "a speculative lottery ticket with more than 3x potential upside in a strong coal price environment but also zero if coal prices weaken," Hidden Rock Capital writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
