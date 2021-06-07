Anglo American's coal spinoff valued at less than a third of expected EBITDA
Jun. 07, 2021 7:42 AM ETAnglo American plc (AAUKF), NGLOY, BTUKOL, CNX, ARCH, HCC, METC, CEIX, BTU, NGLOY, AAUKFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Anglo American's (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCQX:NGLOY) spinoff holding its South African coal mines was valued at ~3.09B rand ($229M) on its debut in Johannesburg, well below expectations.
- That's just a third of the EBITDA the spinoff is likely to earn this year, which shows how much investors currently hate coal, Reuters' Ed Cropley reports.
- Many of the Anglo shareholders who received Thungela stock are under pressure to speed the shift from coal - the most carbon-intensive source of energy - Cropley says, adding that shares denominated in the volatile South African rand also offers an incentive to sell.
- While Thungela initially fell short of likely valuations in the $440M-$950M, according to Liberum Capital, the spinoff takes Anglo closer to its goal of exiting thermal coal.
- Coal names will be on watch, including BTU, CEIX, METC, HCC, ARCH, CNX, KOL
