Infosys collaborates with Archrock for digital technology integration

  • Infosys (NYSE:INFY) team up with Archrock, a provider of natural gas compression services in the U.S., to integrate digital technologies and mobile tools for its field service technicians.
  • As per the terms, Infosys will leverage its pre-configured accelerator for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service Application to streamline and enhance Archrock's field services and operations efficiencies.
  • "Our collaboration with Infosys is part of a multi-year technology project to further enhance the value proposition to our customers, more effectively manage our assets, reduce our emissions footprint and yield attractive value for our shareholders," said Eric Thode, Archrock's Senior Vice President, Operations.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.