Infosys collaborates with Archrock for digital technology integration
Jun. 08, 2021 1:26 AM ETInfosys Limited (INFY)INFYBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Infosys (NYSE:INFY) team up with Archrock, a provider of natural gas compression services in the U.S., to integrate digital technologies and mobile tools for its field service technicians.
- As per the terms, Infosys will leverage its pre-configured accelerator for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service Application to streamline and enhance Archrock's field services and operations efficiencies.
- "Our collaboration with Infosys is part of a multi-year technology project to further enhance the value proposition to our customers, more effectively manage our assets, reduce our emissions footprint and yield attractive value for our shareholders," said Eric Thode, Archrock's Senior Vice President, Operations.