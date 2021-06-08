WFH, office, hybrid? Future of work in a post-pandemic world
- Many parts of the economy, like consumer facing industries or trade-related fields, have returned to the workplace long ago. Other companies are re-establishing themselves in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which sped up a world that was in the midst of a digital revolution. Employers are weighing two important forces - the need for in-person creativity and connections, as well as the flexibility and efficiency in working from home - and that's creating some interesting dynamics when it comes to future of the office.
- Stay at home: Despite mega real estate investments in recent years, including the 61-floor Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, CEO Marc Benioff feels that there's no return to the pre-COVID days. "The past is gone," he declared. "We've created a whole new world, a new digital future, and you can see it playing out today." Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) expects 50% to 60% of employees will continue to work from home, up from around 20% before the pandemic, and even bet big on the new way to work by shelling out $27.7B for Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK). As for all the unused office space, Benioff suggested it will be used for training facilities and cultural engagement centers.
- Get back to the office: "I'm about to cancel all my Zoom meetings," JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) Jamie Dimon said last month. "And everyone is going to be happy with it, and yes, the commute, you know people don't like commuting, but so what." Citing business lost to rivals, the bank is setting a goal of having 50% of workers rotating through offices by July and believes its buildings will be full by the fall. Dimon isn't the only one in financial services to castigate WFH culture. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) CEO David Solomon recently called the arrangements an "aberration" that needs to be quickly corrected.
- Hybrid model: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has circulated a memo saying most employees will be asked to come in to the office three days a week from early September, with the option of working remotely on Wednesdays and Fridays. Staff will also be able to work remote for up to two weeks a year, though managers will need to approve those requests. Last month, tech rival Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) notified employees of its hybrid work plans, with "60% of Googlers coming together in the office a few days a week, another 20% working in new office locations and the last 20% working from home."
- A survey late last year of 9,000 knowledge workers - commissioned by Slack - found 20% wanted to work remotely, 17% in the office, while 63% chose a mix of the two.