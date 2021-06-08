Talos Energy forms joint venture with Storegga for CCS project opportunities
Jun. 08, 2021 5:49 AM ETTalos Energy Inc. (TALO)TALOBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) has formed an exclusive joint venture with Storegga to source, evaluate and develop carbon capture and storage, or CCS, project opportunities on the United States Gulf Coast and Gulf of Mexico, or GOM, including state and federal waters offshore Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
- Both partners are actively exploring opportunities with counterparties along the CCS value chain and the joint venture framework combines the strengths of Talos's offshore operational and sub-surface expertise with Storegga's leading end-to-end CCS project experience.
- Under the terms of the agreement, as individual CCS projects are matured in the future, each will be ring-fenced with separate operating agreements, financing structures and the possibility of additional working interest partners.
- The agreement requires zero up front capital commitments, and the partnership will share costs 50/50 in the initial phases.
- Talos is designated as the operating partner of the joint venture and Storegga is a European leader in CCS as a lead developer of the Acorn CCS and Acorn Hydrogen Projects and also is actively developing a cutting edge direct carbon air capture, or DAC, project.
- The Acorn project is the most advanced large-scale CCS project in the United Kingdom with final investment decision, or FID, expected in 2022.