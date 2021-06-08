British American Tobacco raises FY2021 revenue guidance above 5%
Jun. 08, 2021 6:11 AM ETBritish American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI)BTIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor38 Comments
- British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) has raised its FY2021 revenue guidance above 5% at constant currency, building on strong pricing and volumes for combustible tobacco vs. prior outlook of 3%-5% growth; Adjusted diluted EPS to increase at constant currency by mid-single digit and operating cashflow conversion in excess of 90%.
- The company doesn't expect travel retail business to recover from the pandemic until 2022 and a 2% negative impact on first-half and full-year adjusted profit estimated due to transactional headwinds.
- The company added 1.4M non-combustible product consumers in Q1, to reach a total of 14.9M.
- CEO comment: We continue to expect 2021 to be a pivotal year for the business, with accelerating New Category revenue growth, a clear pathway to New Category profitability by 2025, and leverage reducing to c.3x by year end.
- Shares up +0.50% premarket.
- Source