Rockwell Medical pops 6% on licensing deal for Triferic AVNU in Turkey
Jun. 08, 2021 7:18 AM ETRockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI)RMTI, AE, FPCBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) perks up 6% premarket after entering into an exclusive license agreement with Drogsan Pharmaceuticals for the rights to commercialize Triferic AVNU (ferric pyrophosphate citrate injection) in Turkey.
- Under the terms of the license agreement, Drogsan will be the exclusive development and commercialization partner for Triferic in Turkey and Rockwell Medical will supply the product to Drogsan.
- The agreement also allows for Drogsan to negotiate further geographic expansion into the surrounding region.
- In consideration, Rockwell Medical will receive an upfront fee and will be eligible for milestone payments based on reimbursement price approval.