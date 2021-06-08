Rockwell Medical pops 6% on licensing deal for Triferic AVNU in Turkey

Jun. 08, 2021 7:18 AM ETRockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI)RMTI, AE, FPCBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) perks up 6% premarket after entering into an exclusive license agreement with Drogsan Pharmaceuticals for the rights to commercialize Triferic AVNU (ferric pyrophosphate citrate injection) in Turkey.
  • Under the terms of the license agreement, Drogsan will be the exclusive development and commercialization partner for Triferic in Turkey and Rockwell Medical will supply the product to Drogsan.
  • The agreement also allows for Drogsan to negotiate further geographic expansion into the surrounding region.
  • In consideration, Rockwell Medical will receive an upfront fee and will be eligible for milestone payments based on reimbursement price approval.
