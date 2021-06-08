Brookfield Asset Management discloses details on reinsurance paired entity

Brookfield Place.
Alexandre Tziripouloff/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) sets June 18, 2021 as the record date for the previously announced special dividend of shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd.
  • On June 28, 2021, the holders of Brookfield's class A and class B limited voting share of record as of June 18 will be entitled to receive one class A exchangeable limited voting share for every 145 Brookfield class A and class B limited voting shares held.
  • Brookfield Reinsurance has received conditional approval to list the exchangeable shares on the NYSE and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BAMR".
  • Brookfield shareholders of record as of May 28, 2021 well receive the previously declared cash dividend of 13 cents per share on June 30, 2021.
  • Brookfield Reinsurance expects to start paying quarterly distributions on the exchangeable shares on Sept. 30, 2021.
  • In November 2020, Brookfield reported its plans to create a reinsurance "paired" entity, in a move to replicate the structure it used to form Brookfield Renewable Corporation and Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation.
