XPO Logistics, Barilla expand partnership with customized ecommerce logistics
Jun. 08, 2021 7:29 AM ETXPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)XPOBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) has signed a new contract with Barilla, wherein the former will manage the supply chain for latter's "Dedicato a Te' , a unique e-commerce platform in Italy.
- The agreement extends the partnership that began in 2018 with XPO's management of logistics and transportation activities for the "CucinaBarilla" online service.
- XPO will manage fulfillment for "Dedicato a Te" at the Trezzo sull'Adda warehouse where CucinaBarilla's supply chain is based.
- The warehouse is operated with strict adherence to HACCP regulations, with XPO responsible for the storing of food and non-food products, kitting customized packaging and packing orders, as well as delivery to consumers.