XPO Logistics, Barilla expand partnership with customized ecommerce logistics

Jun. 08, 2021 7:29 AM ETXPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)XPOBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) has signed a new contract with Barilla, wherein the former will manage the supply chain for latter's "Dedicato a Te' , a unique e-commerce platform in Italy.
  • The agreement extends the partnership that began in 2018 with XPO's management of logistics and transportation activities for the "CucinaBarilla" online service.
  • XPO will manage fulfillment for "Dedicato a Te" at the Trezzo sull'Adda warehouse where CucinaBarilla's supply chain is based.
  • The warehouse is operated with strict adherence to HACCP regulations, with XPO responsible for the storing of food and non-food products, kitting customized packaging and packing orders, as well as delivery to consumers.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.