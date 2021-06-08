Vision Marine Technologies acquires EB Rental, terms not disclosed
Jun. 08, 2021 7:52 AM ETVision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR)VMARBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) announces the acquisition of EB Rental consisting of cash and stock.
- EBR is an electric boat rental company operating at Lido Marina Village in Newport Beach, California.
- With this strategic vertically integrated acquisition, Vision Marine will have the unique advantage of further showcasing its proprietary new E-Motion powertrain system.
- The EBR represents a template to take advantage of a burgeoning US addressable market, growing at CAGR of more than 4%, and expected to reach approximately $5B by 2027, according to Transparency Market Research.
- Pursuant to the deal, Vision Marine is seeking to meaningfully expand its rentals operations, initially to the east coast, with numerous locations already identified, with ~100,000 passengers every year and operating at full capacity and EBR is planning to increase its fleet by 15 boats.
- The current management of EBR will continue to oversee operations, provide turnkey operational expertise, and spearhead our repeatable and highly scalable plans for expansion.
- The financial terms are undisclosed.