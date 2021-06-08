Nokia, Qualcomm, and UScellular achieve 5G distance record

Nokia office building in Silicon Valley
Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Nokia (NYSE:NOK), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), and UScellular announce achieving a world record extended range of more than 10km utilizing 5G extended-range millimeter Wave or mmWave on a commercial network.
  • The companies say the milestone "paves the way to bring extended range 5G service with massive capacity and low latency to even more regions across the U.S., including rural areas."
  • The field trial used Nokia’s AirScale Baseband and mmWave Radios in the 28 GHz band and Qualcomm's Fixed Wireless Access Platform on UScellular’s commercial network in Grand Island, Nebraska.
  • The world record distance came with average downlink speeds of ~1 Gbps, and uplink speeds reaching approximately 57Mbps. Additionally, ~750 Mbps downlink speed was recorded at a distance of over 11km.
