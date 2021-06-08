Aclaris Therapeutics posts promising data from mid-stage atopic dermatitis trial
Jun. 08, 2021 8:02 AM ETAclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) announces positive preliminary topline results from its mid stage trial of ATI-1777 in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD).
- The trial is Phase 2a, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled, parallel-group study to evaluate the efficacy, safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of ATI-1777 in 50 subjects with the condition.
- The treatment showed a statistically significant result in the primary efficacy endpoint of percent change from baseline in the modified Eczema Area and Severity Index ((mEASI)) score at week 4.
- Positive trends in favor of ATI-1777 were observed in key secondary efficacy endpoints, such as improvement in itch and percent of mEASI-50 responders, among others.
- ATI-1777 was generally well tolerated and no serious adverse events were reported.
- Shares up nearly 3% premarket.