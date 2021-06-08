Kiniksa outlines development path for mavrilimumab after FDA feedback

Food And Drug Administration Headquarters In Maryland
Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • After receiving the feedback from the FDA, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) summarized the path for registration for its experimental human monoclonal antibody, mavrilimumab in COVID-19-related ARDS, giant cell arteritis (GCA), and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
  • Based on results from the Phase 2 portion of the Phase 2/3 clinical trial and FDA feedback, the company expects to enroll a total of nearly 600 non-mechanically ventilated patients in the Phase 3 trial for mavrilimumab in COVID-19-related ARDS.
  • The late-stage trial has already recruited more than 400 patients and data are expected in Q1 2022.
  • After an end-of-Phase 2 meeting, Kiniksa expects to enroll nearly 450 patients in a single, well-controlled pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for GCA.
  • For RA, the regulator has agreed that two well-controlled Phase 3 trials in 1,000-1,500 patients could be adequate for potential registration in a broad RA population.
  • Kiniksa continues to expect that its cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments at ~$264.0M could be adequate to fund the operations into 2023 as disclosed in its Q1 2021 earnings release.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.