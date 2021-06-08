Kiniksa outlines development path for mavrilimumab after FDA feedback
Jun. 08, 2021 8:06 AM ETKiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA)KNSABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- After receiving the feedback from the FDA, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) summarized the path for registration for its experimental human monoclonal antibody, mavrilimumab in COVID-19-related ARDS, giant cell arteritis (GCA), and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
- Based on results from the Phase 2 portion of the Phase 2/3 clinical trial and FDA feedback, the company expects to enroll a total of nearly 600 non-mechanically ventilated patients in the Phase 3 trial for mavrilimumab in COVID-19-related ARDS.
- The late-stage trial has already recruited more than 400 patients and data are expected in Q1 2022.
- After an end-of-Phase 2 meeting, Kiniksa expects to enroll nearly 450 patients in a single, well-controlled pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for GCA.
- For RA, the regulator has agreed that two well-controlled Phase 3 trials in 1,000-1,500 patients could be adequate for potential registration in a broad RA population.
- Kiniksa continues to expect that its cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments at ~$264.0M could be adequate to fund the operations into 2023 as disclosed in its Q1 2021 earnings release.