Rocket Mortgage stock gets Buy rating at Argus, Neutral at Piper
Jun. 08, 2021 8:18 AM ETRocket Companies, Inc. (RKT)RKTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Argus Research starts coverage of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT), the largest U.S. mortgage originator, with a Buy rating with a $23 price target, implying a 16% upside potential.
- Piper Sandler analyst Kevin Barker, though, assigns RKT a neutral rating as he considers the shares fully valued.
- While the company is well positioned to grow its market share, increased competition in the mortgage industry and reduced refinance demand are expected to pressure earnings, he said.
- YTD, RKT shares have risen 3.0%, lagging the S&P 500's 13% increase.
- RKT shares rise 0.5% in premarket trading.
- Argus's Buy rating contrasts with the average Wall Street rating of Neutral (2 Very Bullish, 9 Neutral, 2 Bearish) and the average SA Author rating of Neutral (3 Bullish, 1 Neutral, 1 Bearish).
- SA contributor Gary J. Gordon suggests revisiting RKT when supply in the mortgage market has declined, while The Value Investor likes its secular growth story and is still constructive on the stock.