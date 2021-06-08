Goods and services trade deficit narrows to $68.9B
Jun. 08, 2021 8:32 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- April International Trade in Goods and Services: -$68.9B vs. -$69.0B consensus and -$75.0B prior (revised from -$74.4B).
- Exports: $205B, up 1.1%.
- Imports: $273.9B, down 1.4%.
- The April decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $6.2 billion to $86.7 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $0.1 billion to $17.8 billion.
- Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $94.5 billion, or 50.5 percent, from the same period in 2020. Exports increased $42.0 billion or 5.6 percent. Imports increased $136.4 billion or 14.6 percent.