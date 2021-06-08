Twist Bioscience begins shipping of synthetic RNA controls for new COVID-19 variants
Jun. 08, 2021 8:34 AM ETTwist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)TWSTBy: SA News Team
- Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) announces that it has started shipping its synthetic RNA reference controls for the SARS-CoV-2 Kappa (B.1.617.1) variant strain for development of accurate tests.
- The company is also working on controls for the SARS-CoV-2 Delta (B.1.617.2) and B.1.617.3 variants. All three variants were first identified in India.
- The Twist synthetic controls are designed based on specific SARS-CoV-2 variants, cover the full viral genome and are sequence-verified.
- The RNA controls that can be used in tests that monitor and detect new variants of SARS-CoV-2 as well as a full line of products to fight infectious disease, the company said.
