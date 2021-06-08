Plains All American to sell natural gas storage assets to Hartree in $850M deal
- Plains All American Pipeline (PAA, PAGP) agrees to sell its Pine Prairie and Southern Pines natural gas storage facilities to Hartree Partners for $850M.
- Plains says the deal enables it to exceed its $750M asset sales target for 2021, "generating additional free cash flow and building momentum to reduce debt and increase investor returns."
- Plains will re-classify the assets to "held for sale" on its balance sheet and recognize a corresponding ~$480M non-cash loss in accordance with GAAP requirements.
- UBS recently added Plains and Plains GP Holdings to its Top Pick List, citing a stronger Permian production outlook.