Jun. 08, 2021

pixelfit/E+ via Getty Images

  • Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) doesn't plan on resuming its dividend this year because it doesn't expect to have an after-tax profit due to the effects of the pandemic, management said at the NAREIT virtual REITweek conference.
  • As the company moves into 2022, "hopefully" it will have an after-tax profit and be able to bring back a dividend, its managers said.
  • CLDT suspended its dividend in March 2020 in order to conserve cash during the pandemic.
  • The executives noted a that business in Silicon Valley is starting to come back as tech companies start to bring people back.
  • Late last week, CLDT reported May's RevPAR of $88 increased 17% from $75 in April.
