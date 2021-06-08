RumbleON announces passing of Steven Berrard, CFO
Jun. 08, 2021 8:44 AM ETRumbleON, Inc. (RMBL)RMBLBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL) announces the unexpected passing of Steven Berrard, the Company's Chief Financial Officer and a member of the board, on Monday evening.
- "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear friend, Steve Berrard. On behalf of the RumbleOn family, its Board of Directors and management team, we extend our deepest sympathies to Steve's wife, his five children, and his family, all of whom he deeply cherished," said Marshall Chesrown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
- The Company remains resolute in its, and Steve's, vision for RumbleOn, and will share additional information in the coming days.