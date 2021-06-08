Pfizer begins late-stage studies to test COVID-19 vaccine in kids

Jun. 08, 2021 8:45 AM ET

Student getting vaccinated
Photo by FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has finalized the doses and the company is now planning to initiate the late-stage studies to test its COVID-19 vaccine in kids, according to Meg Tirrel from CNBC.
  • Accordingly, Pfizer will study 10 micrograms (ug) doses of the vaccine in children aged 5 – 11 years and 3 ug in those aged 6 months – 4 years.
  • The Phase 2/3 trial designed to evaluate two doses will involve up to 4,500 participants in the U.S., Finland, Poland & Spain.
  • Previously, Associated Press reported the start of studies on Monday in Louisiana targeting children aged 5 through 11.
  • In May, the FDA expanded the authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer in partnership with BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), allowing its use in children aged 12 – 15 years.
