CLPS and Columbus JV to jointly develop Blockchain-based digital asset solutions
Jun. 08, 2021 8:45 AM ETCLPS Incorporation (CLPS)CLPSBy: SA News Team
- CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) has formed a joint venture with Columbus Century Development Co., Pte. Ltd, a blockchain technology solutions provider.
- The joint venture intends to develop and upgrade blockchain-based digital asset solutions for financial institutions.
- The digital asset solutions include custody, exchange, payment, and non-fungible token distribution platforms, particularly wealth management and various investment transactions.
- As per the terms, both parties have agreed to establish a British Virgin Islands joint venture company within 30 days after the signing and will finally plan to set up wholly-owned subsidiaries in Hong Kong SAR and Hainan.
- Post-closing, CLPS and Columbus will hold 55% and 45% of the Joint Venture's shares, respectively.
- Shares +2% premarket.