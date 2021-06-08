CLPS and Columbus JV to jointly develop Blockchain-based digital asset solutions

  • CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) has formed a joint venture with Columbus Century Development Co., Pte. Ltd, a blockchain technology solutions provider.
  • The joint venture intends to develop and upgrade blockchain-based digital asset solutions for financial institutions.
  • The digital asset solutions include custody, exchange, payment, and non-fungible token distribution platforms, particularly wealth management and various investment transactions.
  • As per the terms, both parties have agreed to establish a British Virgin Islands joint venture company within 30 days after the signing and will finally plan to set up wholly-owned subsidiaries in Hong Kong SAR and Hainan.
  • Post-closing, CLPS and Columbus will hold 55% and 45% of the Joint Venture's shares, respectively.
  • Shares +2% premarket.
