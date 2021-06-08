Cardiff Oncology starts dosing in mid-stage pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma study

  • Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) announces that the first patient has been dosed in its mid-stage trial of onvansertib in certain patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), an aggressive form of cancer.
  • The trial is an open-label, multi-center study designed to assess the safety and efficacy of onvansertib in combination with nanoliposomal irinotecan (Onyvide), leucovorin, and 5-FU as a second-line treatment in patients with metastatic PDAC.
  • The trial is expected to enroll about 40 patients with histologically confirmed measurable and metastatic PDAC who have failed treatment with one prior line of gemcitabine-based chemotherapy.
  • The primary endpoint will be objective response rate (ORR) by Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors Version 1.1 ((RECIST v1.1)).
  • Shares up more than 2% premarket.
