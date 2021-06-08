Outlook Therapeutics completes patient dosing in wet AMD trial
Jun. 08, 2021 8:49 AM ETOutlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK)OTLKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) has administered the final dose to the last patient in its pivotal NORSE TWO safety and efficacy study that is designed to evaluate ONS-5010 (bevacizumab-vikg) for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
- 228 Patients are involved in the trial across 39 sites in the U.S. They are being treated for 12 months and topline data are expected in Q3 2021.
- The company anticipates the filing of a Biological License Application (BLA) in Q1 2022.
- Outlook Therapeutics is entitled to 12 years of marketing exclusivity for ONS-5010, as the first and only ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab approved by the FDA to treat wet AMD, according to the company.
- Outlook Therapeutics is trading 3.1% higher in the pre-market.
- The clinical program for ONS-5010 targeting a BLA in wet AMD consists of two additional trials, NORSE ONE and NORSE THREE. In March, the company announced positive topline data from the NORSE THREE trial.