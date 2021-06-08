Outlook Therapeutics completes patient dosing in wet AMD trial

Jun. 08, 2021 8:49 AM ETOutlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK)OTLKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) has administered the final dose to the last patient in its pivotal NORSE TWO safety and efficacy study that is designed to evaluate ONS-5010 (bevacizumab-vikg) for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
  • 228 Patients are involved in the trial across 39 sites in the U.S. They are being treated for 12 months and topline data are expected in Q3 2021.
  • The company anticipates the filing of a Biological License Application (BLA) in Q1 2022.
  • Outlook Therapeutics is entitled to 12 years of marketing exclusivity for ONS-5010, as the first and only ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab approved by the FDA to treat wet AMD, according to the company.
  • Outlook Therapeutics is trading 3.1% higher in the pre-market.
  • The clinical program for ONS-5010 targeting a BLA in wet AMD consists of two additional trials, NORSE ONE and NORSE THREE. In March, the company announced positive topline data from the NORSE THREE trial.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.