Exela Technologies extends partnership with care services insurance company
Jun. 08, 2021 8:53 AM ETExela Technologies, Inc. (XELA)XELABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) has announced extension and expansion of its partnership with one of the largest specialty care services insurance carriers in the country.
- Exela continues to invest in expanding PCH Global capabilities to provide a cloud hosted solution with one of the best edit resolutions for healthcare claims.
- As part of a broader evolution of this relationship, Exela will collaborate with the customer to ultimately connect 27,000 unique providers to PCH Global to help drive digital clean claims submission and communication to improve transparency and reduce administrative costs.
- “Behavioral health claims are complex by nature and require a thorough understanding of levels and types of procedural codes, procedural terminology database updates and coordination of benefits.” said Srini Murali, Exela’s President for Americas & APAC.
- Shares +5.13% premarket to $1.64.